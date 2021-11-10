CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Roger Stone Fantasizes Seeing Bannon and a Naked Newsmax CEO Fight to Death

    WHAT FRESH HELL

    Zachary Petrizzo

    Media Reporter

    Joe Raedle

    Notorious MAGA operative and former Trump confidant Roger Stone wants everyone to know he apparently dreams of a naked Steve Bannon and Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy fighting to the death.

    Early on Wednesday, Stone shared his dark fantasy on the far-right Twitter alternative known as Gab. “Personally, I’d like to see Steve Bannon and Chris Ruddy both stripped to the waist and handcuffed to each other after each is given a knife,” Stone wrote in the post. “May the best man win, yet whoever survives will have foolishly brought a knife to a gun fight.” For good measure, the once InfoWars pundit who infamously dresses like a real-life Batman villain added the hashtag, “NextRound.”

    While the beef between Stone and Bannon has been thriving since the latter was accused by the infamous “dirty trickster” of “testify[ing] falsely” against him during his criminal trial, the inclusion of MAGA cable network Newsmax is fresh. Following his pardon from Trump, Stone became a diehard supporter of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and now believes the conservative channel has turned against the pillow mogul by no longer airing his election conspiracies.