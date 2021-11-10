Roger Stone Fantasizes Seeing Bannon and a Naked Newsmax CEO Fight to Death
WHAT FRESH HELL
Notorious MAGA operative and former Trump confidant Roger Stone wants everyone to know he apparently dreams of a naked Steve Bannon and Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy fighting to the death.
Early on Wednesday, Stone shared his dark fantasy on the far-right Twitter alternative known as Gab. “Personally, I’d like to see Steve Bannon and Chris Ruddy both stripped to the waist and handcuffed to each other after each is given a knife,” Stone wrote in the post. “May the best man win, yet whoever survives will have foolishly brought a knife to a gun fight.” For good measure, the once InfoWars pundit who infamously dresses like a real-life Batman villain added the hashtag, “NextRound.”
While the beef between Stone and Bannon has been thriving since the latter was accused by the infamous “dirty trickster” of “testify[ing] falsely” against him during his criminal trial, the inclusion of MAGA cable network Newsmax is fresh. Following his pardon from Trump, Stone became a diehard supporter of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and now believes the conservative channel has turned against the pillow mogul by no longer airing his election conspiracies.