Roger Stone Has No Regrets After Damning Video of His 2020 Scheming Leaks
DOUBLING DOWN
Roger Stone on Thursday defended his actions on Nov. 5, 2020—a date on which the right-wing political operative was captured on camera plotting to ensure that then-President Donald Trump remained in office, even though the election had not yet been called. “Sorry but I believe state legislatures have the authority 2 certify duly elected electors 2 the Electoral College in a fully public process based on the election of Jefferson in 1800 & the ultimate seating of JFK’s electors in Hawaii in ‘60,” Stone said in a statement, according to a tweet by the MSNBC show The Beat. “No,” he added, “I never ‘plotted’ the seating of ‘fake’ electors.” Stone, in footage from the 2023 documentary A Storm Foretold that MSNBC aired Wednesday, dictated to an associate a version of that opinion. In the tape, the longtime Trump ally advised that “we must be prepared to lobby our Republican legislatures” to “send electors to the Electoral College who accurately reflect the president’s legitimate victory in that state, which was illegally denied him through fraud.”