Roger Stone Interrupted on Live Radio to Be Served With Capitol Riot Lawsuit
‘OH, HOLY SMOKES’
This really couldn’t have been scripted any better. Roger Stone has been served with papers relating to a Capitol riot lawsuit while live on radio and answering a question about why Donald Trump should run in 2024. Raw Story reported that the longtime Trump confidant was appearing on a St. Louis radio show when a process server showed up at his door. In the middle of explaining why it’s “imperative” that Trump runs, Stone said: “Hold on a second, I have a process server at my front door about to serve me in the latest lawsuit.” The host can be heard saying “Oh, holy smokes,” while Stone chirpily accepts the papers. “All right, I have just been served in the January 6th lawsuit—live, right here on your radio show,” Stone said. “This is a big, big stack of papers, which is good, because we’re out of toilet paper.” Stone has maintained his innocence in the Capitol riot, but was caught on camera with members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers on the morning of the deadly insurrection.