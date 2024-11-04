Roger Stone Rips ‘Amateur’ Laura Loomer in Late-Night MAGA Meltdown

MAGA World fixture Roger Stone excoriated former president Donald Trump‘s racist pal Laura Loomer on Sunday for attacking the Republican nominee’s leading surrogate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a scammer.

The right-wing scuffle kicked off when Loomer accused Kennedy—who abandoned an independent bid for president in August to endorse Trump—of using funds he said were raised to help Trump to pay off his own campaign’s debts.

Stone called Loomer‘s claim “false” and claimed, in a tweet, that he was aware of Kennedy’s campaign creating pro-Trump ads and phone banking for the Republican candidate.

“You have no fundamental understanding of the federal election law, which is why you lost two campaigns for Congress,” Stone said, in a pithy jab at Loomer’s failed political career. “Perhaps you should spend your time not attacking people who are on the same side as you are 2 days b4 the election.”

He added a misspelt insult in hashtag form: “#amatuer.”

You're wrong. You have no fundamental understanding of the federal election law, which is why you lost two campaigns for Congress. Perhaps you should spend your time not attacking people who are on the same side as you are 2 days b4 the election #amatuer https://t.co/ZH9AAhz2q9 — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) November 4, 2024



“Any funds up to $3300 must be spent in the general election where RFK voters are being called and urged to vote for Trump,” Stone added, in another tweet.

The Kennedy campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The campaign ended September with $4.5 million in debt, federal data show. A handful of former Kennedy staffers also launched a political action committee, Make America Healthy Again PAC, to support Trump in swing states—FEC records show it has spent $78,000.

Stone, a former consultant for Trump’s 2016 campaign continued bashing Loomer’s purported political incompetence into the early hours of Monday, morning, writing in a reply to one user that “her last congressional campaign spent zero dollars on actual voter contact. No voter mailings no blast emails no radio no cable no radio. No text messages.”

Meanwhile, Republican supporters in their replies were dumbfounded as to why Loomer was seemingly sabotaging one of her preferred candidate’s top surrogates two days before the election.

“What are you doing????” asked one. “This is what it looks like when Laura feels like she’s being left out,” said another.

In fact, the 9/11 conspiracist has been a persistent public relations nightmare for the Trump campaign for almost two months.

She was denounced by prominent MAGA Republicans in September after Trump brought her to a 9/11 memorial days after she made a racist attack on Vice President Kamala Harris' South Asian heritage.

Loomer was reportedly booted off the campaign trail not long after when Trump’s staff—apoplectic that he’d invited a notorious racist firebrand on the road with him—made him look at some of her most vile posts.

According to a report in the Atlantic, Trump was also “disgusted to learn about the apparent extent of Loomer’s facial alterations.”