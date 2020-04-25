Roger Stone: ‘I am Praying for a Pardon’
Roger Stone, the long-time associate of Donald Trump, told a radio program that he is hoping for a presidential pardon to spare him from having to serve his prison sentence. “I am praying for a pardon,” he told Frank Morani in an interview that aired Friday, according to NBC News. Morani, who co-produced the Netflix documentary Get Me Roger Stone, pressed him on whether he had spoken to the president directly. “Nobody tells Donald Trump what to do, and nobody tells him what not to do,” Stone said. “He will make his own judgment in his own time. His public comments have certainly been encouraging.” Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison in February for lying to Congress about his dealings with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange over Russia hacking into Hillary Clinton’s campaign. At the time, Trump tweeted: “Everything having to do with this fraudulent investigation is badly tainted and, in my opinion, should be thrown out.” Stone recently lost an appeal for a retrial over allegations that one juror was biased, during which the judge lifted a gag order, allowing him to speak.