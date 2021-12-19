Roger Stone Stirs Up Old Feud, Suggests Steve Bannon 'Gave The Order' To Breach Capitol On Jan 6
'CURRY FAVOR WITH TRUMP'
Longtime Republican operative Roger Stone pleaded the Fifth earlier this week in front of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot, but Sunday morning he tossed Steven Bannon under the bus.
Stone, who has long been at odds with Bannon over the latter “testify[ing] falsely” against him during his criminal trial, took to the far-right messaging platform Telegram to suggest Bannon was behind the call to “breach” the Capitol building on Jan 6. “It is highly likely that [Steve] Bannon really gave the order to breach the capital [sic] and maneuvered patriots into dangerous positions,” he wrote. “A neophyte Steve Bannon was willing to try crazy things like this to curry favor with Trump who had a [sic] no interest in Bannon’s bullsh*t.”
On Saturday evening, appearing on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ InfoWars program, Stone advised Jones, who is currently cooperating with the House committee, not to take the committee’s inquires seriously. Stone added the advice doled out by him was not an effort to “obstruct justice,” but rather “friend to friend” legal advice. Stone didn’t return a Daily Beast request for comment on any evidence he has to back that claim.