Roger Stone Tried to Secure Pardon for Julian Assange: Report

CHEAT SHEET
Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone was working to secure a presidential pardon for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange last January, according to texts he sent to comedian Randy Credico that were cited Thursday by Mother Jones. “I am working with others to get JA a blanket pardon,” Stone reportedly texted Credico on January 6. “It’s very real and very possible. Don’t fuck it up.” Credico claims that Stone often discussed his efforts to secure a pardon for Assange, and at one point floated the idea of working with Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano—which Napolitano flatly denies. Mother Jones notes that Stone’s pardon efforts could be crucial to Mueller’s probe, as they may constitute an attempt to interfere with the investigation. “I most definitely advocated a pardon for Assange,” Stone told Mother Jones in an email.