After Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion, veteran GOP operative Roger Stone thought he was safe to return to the platform after being permanently banned in 2017.

But his homecoming didn’t last long, as the longtime ally of ex-president Donald Trump was re-banned within hours of creating his new account.

“Well bitches I’m back on Twitter,” Stone bragged on Telegram early Thursday morning. “I’m anxious to see how strong Elon Musk’s commitment to free speech is.”

After the new account, @RogerStoneUSA, was connected to the self-described “dirty trickster,” he was banned within minutes—again.

Reached for comment by The Daily Beast, Stone said, “I posted a new account to prove a point,” adding: “I look forward to whoever made the decision to suspend my account getting fired. Attn: Elon Musk.”

In 2017, Stone was initially banned from Twitter after hurling a series of vulgarities at CNN hosts on the platform.

“My new Twitter account was suspended after just six hours. So much for free speech,” he further wrote after getting the boot. “Just makes me like Telegram all the more.”

In other Stone news, he has recently launched his own nightly show The Stone Zone on Frank Speech, the streaming platform created by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and claimed he was being censored on his pal Trump’s social-media site Truth Social.