Roger Stone’s Election Plan: Have Feds Block Voting, Arrest ‘Seditious’ Daily Beast Staff
‘PLAY WAR’
Roger Stone wants us all to know he is positive President Trump will win the upcoming election—so much so he says federal agents should seize ballots in Nevada and “physically stand in the way” of voting on the pretext of Democrats plotting to steal the election. Asked by Infowars’ host Alex Jones in an interview earlier this week what the president should do in light of the fact that “it’s clear [the Dems] think they can steal” the election, Stone urged the president to form a nationwide election operation wherein federal agents could “file legal objections” or literally block voting. “The ballots in Nevada on election night should be seized by federal marshals and taken from the state. They are completely corrupted. No votes should be counted from the state of Nevada if that turns out to be the provable case. Send federal marshals to the Clark County board of elections, Mr. President!” the freshly pardoned Trump confidant said.
He went on to suggest journalists should be rounded up for any “seditious” activity surrounding Trump’s supposedly guaranteed election win. According to Stone, “seditious” doings may entail simply writing an article about progressive groups planning for worst-case scenarios if Trump loses the election but refuses to recognize the results. Commenting on such a report by The Daily Beast, Stone claimed, “It’s projection...If The Daily Beast is involved in provably seditious and illegal activities, their entire staff can be taken into custody and their office can be shut down. They wanna play war, this is war...I’m for a legal election. Everything I’m going to be involved with in terms of helping Donald Trump get elected will be perfectly transparent and legal.” Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering last November before Trump granted him clemency.