Roger Stone’s Fans Turn on Him Over Posting Portrait of Him and Pizza
PEPPERONI PICKLE
Veteran Republican operative Roger Stone had his fans turn against him after posting a portrait of himself with a pizza while wearing a matching pepperoni necktie. The longtime Trumpworld hanger-on seemingly ran afoul of his Pizzagate-believing followers on Friday night, who urged Stone to take down the artwork. Pizzagate is a far-right conspiracy theory that involves the baseless belief that in the basement of a Washington, D.C. pizzeria lies a “Democratic child sex dungeon.” “Really? Pizza Roger? Not a very good look with all that’s going on with all the perverts,” one Stone supporter wrote on Truth Social. Another wrote: “Not a good look man. Delete or they use against u.” On Friday night, amid backlash from his supporters, the self-described “dirty trickster” responded: “Sometimes pizza is just pizza. Nothing more nothing less.” Stone didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Saturday.