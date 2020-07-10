Roger Stone’s Last-Ditch Request to Postpone Prison Surrender Is Denied
The Washington, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday denied Roger Stone’s request to delay his prison surrender date over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, finding that he must begin serving his three-year term on July 14. The court found that he was “doubly ineligible” for the stay on his sentence and that he failed “to demonstrate his eligibility for relief” under the “exceptional reasons” cited for his request. The longtime Trump confidant had already been granted a two-week delay but was earlier denied the two-month postponement he was seeking. Stone was sentenced to 40 months in February after being convicted of obstruction of justice, lying to congressional investigators, and witness tampering. The court’s decision on Friday came just hours after President Trump told reporters he was “looking at” a pardon for Stone.