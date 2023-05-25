Roger Waters Draws Outrage From Israel Over Berlin Concert Outfit
AGAINST THE WALL
Roger Waters has drawn outrage for wearing a uniform onstage this week that resembles those worn by Nazi SS officers—even though Waters’ outfit is from The Wall film and has been a key part of the former Pink Floyd frontman’s anti-fascist political commentary for years. Waters, 79, walked on stage in the black uniform featuring the two hammers logo from The Wall villain’s garb, while “In the Flesh,” the corresponding song from the film, played in the venue. He held a fake rifle and pretended to fire it; and the names of Anne Frank, Masha Amini, George Floyd, and Shireen Abu Akleh appeared on the Jumbotron overhead. The aggressive anti-establishment vibe culminated with Waters singing “Lay Down Jerusalem (If I Had Been God)” while the message “F$%& the occupation” showed onscreen behind him. It was a common display of political activism for Waters, but it sparked a slew of outrage online—particularly for Waters donning the outfit while in Germany and for using Anne Frank’s name in the performance. “Good morning to every one but Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust,” Israel’s official Twitter account posted Wednesday.