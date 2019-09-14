CHEAT SHEET
Escaped Emu Leads California Officers on Chase
California Highway Patrol chased down a rogue emu found roaming on the side of a highway near Madera, California. CHP spokesman Gregorio Rodriguez told reporters on Friday that the nearly five-foot-tall flightless bird briefly led officers on a chase after a patrol unit responded to a call reporting an ostrich walking along the right-hand shoulder of a busy local highway outside Fresno. Authorities, who used tranquilizers to stun and detain the emu, said they were unaware where it came from, but were hoping to find the owner or “wait for someone to come claim it.”