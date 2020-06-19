Rogue Mountain Lion Suspected in Triple Marsupial Murder at San Francisco Zoo

Read it at ABC7
A mountain lion roaming the streets of San Francisco may have mauled and murdered three marsupials at the city zoo. Zookeepers found two wallaroos and one red kangaroo dead in their outdoor enclosure earlier this week at the San Francisco Zoo, and spokesperson Nancy Chan told ABC7, “Findings suggest that a local wild carnivore is responsible. With the unusual sighting and capture of a young mountain lion in San Francisco this week, the Zoo is investigating whether this could be the perpetrator.” A mountain lion, believed to a 15-month-old juvenile, was spotted slinking around the streets of the city’s downtown financial district Tuesday, captured Thursday, and released into the wild Friday.