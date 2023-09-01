Róisín Murphy Shows Canceled After Puberty Blocker Comments
PULL THE PLUG
Two upcoming Róisín Murphy shows have been canceled without explanation after the Irish singer issued an apology for comments she made about puberty blockers this week. The former Moloko frontwoman was due to play a pair of shows on Sept. 8 in London, but both are now listed as canceled without explanation. Last week, Murphy faced an angry backlash after a screenshot from her private Facebook account circulated online showing that she had written “puberty blockers ARE FUCKED” and that “Little mixed up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected.” She posted a lengthy statement on Twitter this week apologizing for the comment, saying she should have realized she was “stepping out of line.” The shows were dropped after the Toronto Star reported that Murphy’s record label, Ninja Tune, had stopped promoting her upcoming album, Hit Parade, and planned to donate its eventual proceeds to “organizations dedicated to combating transphobia.”