I’m Watching Too Much TV and It’s the New Roku Soundbar’s Fault

Streaming is everywhere: from Netflix to Disney Plus, HBO, Hulu, Peacock, and plenty more, it seems like you can stream just about anything. To me though, this is all slightly confusing. Streaming capabilities are built into Smart TVs but if you don’t have a Smart TV, well, then what? You need a streaming stick of some sort to watch movies and TV. And while the picture might be excellent, your speakers might lag behind, and so soon enough, you might need to upgrade those, too. What I’m getting at is this—it feels like there are a million things I constantly need to add to my TV to modernize it: from speakers to streamers, and all while needing to keep that cable box lying around. Thankfully, Roku recently made my life a whole lot easier.

When I originally inquired about testing the new Roku Soundbar, I thought that’s all it was: a Soundbar. I could’ve read the email closer, but then again, I’m not sure I was ready to comprehend exactly what they were telling me. The Roku Smart Soundbar delivers far more than just excellent, cinematic, surround sound. It also has a built in Roku Streaming device (so no need to buy another one!) with its extremely easy to use interface, all the streaming services you want to add on to it, and the ability to stream in 4K (if your TV is compatible). It’s an all-in-one package that you can connect to your TV and just, well, forget about. You don’t need 17 remotes, just one to control the power, sound, and change what you’re watching. One of my favorite things about it is how easy it is to use. When you first power it on, immediately you’re met with a video telling you what each remote button does, how to add more streaming services, and how to optimize the sound for your space. You can alter the sound so voices are more prevalent, and if you want add-ons, Roku has them.

There is a Subwoofer and Wireless Rear Speakers you can purchase separately that will give your space true surround sound. But in my opinion, you don’t need all that. What makes the Roku Soundbar so excellent is the simplicity of it. It’s easy to set up, easy to use, and you don’t need a million things—just this one.

Roku Smart Soundbar Buy on Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

