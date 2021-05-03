Our Favorite Streaming Stick Is on Sale Right Now
FULL STREAM AHEAD
I have been watching a lot more TV these days, and so having the proper home entertainment set up is a must. For my streaming needs, I turn to the Roku Streaming Stick +. After trying out several options, we discovered this one is the best. And now, it’s on sale, too.
Roku Streaming Stick +
Down From $50
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Not only is this stick compatible with 4K TVs, but it has the most user friendly interface of any streaming stick we tried. It is compatible with HBO, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and plenty more, and features a nifty search feature that allows you to search for movies or shows across every single platform. It’s changed my TV watching for the better—maybe it’ll change yours, too.
