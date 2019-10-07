Rollable Duffels Are the Best of Both Worlds — Here Are Some You Can Still Carry On With You

What’s more convenient than luggage you can roll or carry onto a plane? Luggage you can roll or carry onto a plane… and down urban streets, through mountainsides and everything in between. These roomy rollable duffels will survive the lumpy, coarse carpets in the airport, the gravelly and cobblestoned corners of city and the dusty trails. And even though they’ll survive the luggage belt drop at baggage claim, too, you won’t need to check them.

Eagle Creek Gear Warrior Wheeled Duffel, $249 at Backcountry: Eagle Creek’s Gear Warrior Duffel’s durable design boasts oversized tires, reinforced corners, an impact-resistant handle system and an exo-skeleton shell to take you through congested airports, over city curbs and cobblestones, and across rugged terrains alike. So you won’t have to dig while adventuring, there’s a padded tablet sleeve in the secondary front compartment and an equipment keeper to store your essential gear and outerwear at the top. And the lockable zippers will keep it all safe.

Patagonia Black Hole Wheeled Duffel Bag 40L, $299 at Patagonia: This recycled polyester ripstop duffel from Patagonia is as tough as the terrains you’ll find yourself trekking with it. The weather-resistant TPU-film laminate and water-repellent finish will keep all of your clothes and gear protected from the elements. And the zippered external side pocket and mesh pockets in the lid add additional space for smaller items you may need accessible—like your passport, phone and portable charger.

L.L. Bean Medium Rolling Adventure Duffle, $119 at L.L.Bean: The polyester, polyurethane-coated Rolling Adventure duffel is L.L. Bean’s most popular bag of its kind. That’s largely thanks to its strong construction complete with a telescoping handle and smooth-glide wheels. And, unlike many duffels on the rollable market, this one’s rigid platform keeps it from sagging and dragging, so you can traverse the globe unscathed. If you’re tired of rolling it, you can carry it by hand or on your shoulders by the padded straps, too.

Timbuk2 Wander Backpack Duffel, $179 at Timbuk2: Timbuk2’s convertible Wander is touted as a “travel machine.” And we don’t disagree. The cushy backpack straps and ventilated back panel make it just as effortless to carry on your back as it is to pull on wheels. The inside is organized for your laptop, gear and toiletries, and there’s even a coveted wet pocket/shoe compartment. Plus, there’s easy access to all of those items because of the all-around zip.

Osprey Transporter Wheeled Duffel 40L, $240 at Zappos: Osprey’s burly Transporter duffel features an extendable handle and oversized wheels to keep you rolling—to your gate or the trailhead. Six lash points ensure secure transport on a roof rack during a road trip or on a pack animal during a trek. Meanwhile, overlapping rainflap zippers and the abrasion- and water-resistant, TPU-coated nylon material will keep your contents safe in case of fickle weather. And the organized compartments with compression straps will stabilize your load.

Eddie Bauer Medium Expedition Drop Bottom Rolling Duffel, $139 at Eddie Bauer: Built to withstand an adventure for the books, Eddie Bauer’s Expedition Drop Bottom rolling duffel’s ripstop nylon is reinforced with ballistic nylon. Inside, the main compartment of the bag is separated into two zippered sections, both of which you can compress with straps. And, if you don’t use all of the straps, you can simply take them off for less bothersome dangle.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find great deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.