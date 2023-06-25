Swedish Roller Coaster Derails, Hurtles Riders Through the Air: 1 Dead and 9 Hurt
NIGHTMARE FUEL
A tragic roller coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden killed one rider and injured nine more, officials said. Witnesses at the park said the Jetline roller coaster malfunctioned mid-ride, causing riders to fly from their seats. “My husband saw a roller coaster car with people in it falling to the ground,” Jenny Lagerstedt, a journalist visiting the park, told Reuters. Lagerstedt added that she heard a metallic noise and saw the track shaking during the accident. “My children were scared,” she added. A terrifying bystander video shows what appears to be one man clinging to the ride’s structure after the accident. Officials said the nine injured riders are being treated at the hospital—three are severely injured. Local police have since launched an investigation into what went wrong with the famous 34-year-old ride.