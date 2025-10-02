Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Man’s Family Says Amusement Park Missed ‘Multiple Warning Signs’ Before His Death

SCARY RIDE
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 2:18PM EDT 
Image of a rollercoaster
Nick Dolding/Nick Dolding/Getty Images

The family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who died after riding a roller coaster at Universal Orlando, accused the park of missing “multiple warning signs”. The 32-year-old roller coaster rider was wheelchair-bound due to his spinal cord atrophy. The tragic incident happened on the Stardust Racers coaster on Sept. 17, Florida Today reported. Eyewitnesses reported seeing Zavala in the front row, slumped over and covered in blood. Universal has reported four previous incidents occurring on the ride that speeds up to 62 miles per hour and reaches a height of 133 feet. However, the investigations concluded the rider’s injuries were a result of “pre-existing conditions,” said Ben Crump, the family’s attorney. Many riders have come forward after Zavala’s death, claiming “Kevin’s case was not an isolated incident.” One woman claimed she lost consciousness, suffered a concussion, and injured her spine on the Stardust Racers in May. Crump shared that the family believes the operators missed “multiple warning signs” regarding the safety of the ride. Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal, claimed the ride was running correctly and reassured that the staff was “following procedures.” The Stardust Racers ride remains closed.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Keith Urban Points to His Guitarist, 25, During His ‘Love You’ Lyric Swap
DON’T KID, MAN
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.02.25 2:03PM EDT 
Published 10.02.25 11:28AM EDT 
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Keith Urban sang “I was born to love you” after pointing toward his 25-year-old guitar player, newly unearthed footage shows. The footage from April was posted days after his wife Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on Sept. 30. She submitted paperwork to end 19 years of marriage to the 57-year-old Australian country singer, citing “irreconcilable differences.” On Sept. 27, Urban stoked controversy by changing the lyrics of his songThe Fighter” to include the name of his guitarist, Maggie Baugh, despite it being written about Kidman. Now, footage dug up by TMZ from a show at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in the spring, shows the pair again performing “The Fighter.” Urban points towards Baugh before dropping his hand as the song reaches “born to love you.” In this footage, Urban also made a lyric tweak, singing “Maggie, I’ll be your fighter.” In the latest clip from September, Urban sings, “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.” It was posted on Baugh’s Instagram page, with the caption “Did he just say that?” Three days later Kidman, 58, filed for divorce. Fans of The Northman star have since flooded Baugh’s social media posts, directing their distaste towards the young musician and support towards Kidman.

Maggie Baugh Instagram
Maggie Baugh

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Partner update

Cooking for the Holidays? These Essentials From QVC Are on Sale Today
SEAR-IOUS SAVINGS
AD BY QVC
Published 10.01.25 12:00AM EDT 
Orange Le Creuset Dutch oven filled with creamy gnocchi soup, surrounded by sliced bread, grated cheese, and a ladle, styled on a kitchen table.
QVC

With Thanksgiving and the holidays just around the corner, now’s the perfect time to invest in cookware essentials so you can whip up delicious meals that keep your guests coming back for seconds (and thirds). Currently on sale, these curated picks from QVC are must-have pieces for every level of home chef.

6.5-qt Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Originally $364
Buy At QVC$320

Free Shipping

This cast-iron Dutch oven from Le Creuset is ideal for slow cooking, roasting, braising, and frying. Its enameled interior resists staining and prevents food from sticking. Thanks to the cast-iron construction, this Dutch oven heats evenly, and its depth reduces boil-overs and messy splatters.

Cast Iron 2.75-qt Traditional Saucepan
Originally $268
Buy At QVC$225

Free Shipping

Picture this: it’s a Saturday afternoon, and you’re laughing with friends while the rich aroma of a hearty Bolognese sauce fills your home. This Le Creuset saucepan can make moments like that—and more—a reality. The saucepan’s curved interior and rounded base make stirring effortless, while the extended helper handles make it a breeze to transfer from stovetop to table.

Avobagel Garlic Peeler And Ratchet Chopper
Originally $24
Buy At QVC$15

Preparing ingredients like garlic, ginger, and shallots is important but tedious. That’s where this clever peeler and chopper set comes in. It easily peels tough skins and the ratchet chopper finely dices ingredients in no time.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
L.A. Olympics Move Two Sports to Another State
CUTTING COSTS
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 1:54PM EDT 
Women's Canoe Slalom race at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Canoe Slalom Women's Kayak Cross Quarterfinal One in the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fans headed to Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Olympics may need to change their plans. Two sports, softball and canoe slalom, will be held three states away, in Oklahoma City. Relocating the two sports is part of the city’s “no-build Olympics” plan, meaning no permanent venues will be constructed to accommodate the 2028 games. The “no-build Olympics” plan was designed to save money for the country’s second-largest city, which is facing a budget crisis after the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. Instead, athletes participating in the canoe slalom—which involves racing canoes through a whitewater obstacle course—will compete on the Oklahoma River. Softball teams, meanwhile, will play in Oklahoma City’s Devon Park, the country’s largest softball stadium. While Los Angeles has already hosted two Olympics, in 1932 and 1984, these will be the first events held in Oklahoma City. Mayor David Holt reportedly brokered the deal after befriending then-Mayor of Los Angeles Eric Garcetti in 2018. Current Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who visited the Oklahoma River this week to view the canoe slalom course, told The New York Times, “It would have been a massive effort, costing a tremendous amount of money, to replicate what is already here.”

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
X-Rated House Candidate Arrested for Domestic Violence
CLASHES WITH EX
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 10.02.25 8:20AM EDT 
Published 10.02.25 7:41AM EDT 
X-Rated House Candidate Arrested for Domestic Violence
X-Rated House Candidate Arrested for Domestic Violence MyOwn

A former Democratic candidate who was the victim of revenge porn when online sex tapes were leaked has been arrested on a domestic battery charge relating to her ex-husband. Susanna Gibson Payne, 42, turned herself in and was released. She said her ex had filed the complaint against her. “After my estranged husband, arrested three times since I filed for divorce, assaulted me during a June 2025 custody exchange while I protected our son, he filed a retaliatory criminal complaint against me,” Payne told the NY Post. “More than three months later, police issued a misdemeanor warrant for my arrest. I turned myself in immediately,” she added. Court records show her ex-husband, John Gibson, was arrested several times last year for extortion, threatening language, and violating a protective order. In 2023, Payne ran as an underdog candidate for a seat in the Virginia state legislature, which was derailed after Republicans leaked X-rated videos of her and her husband online without her consent. She ended up losing the race by fewer than 1,000 votes and has since dedicated herself to campaigning against gender-based and sexual violence, particularly in online spheres.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

These Pycnogenol-Powered Herbal Drops Combats Brain Fog and Supports Hormone Health
CYCLE SUPPORT
Scouted Staff
Updated 09.19.25 5:35PM EDT 
Published 09.10.25 4:15PM EDT 
Apothékary’s New Daily Herbal Drops Support Hormone Health
Apothékary.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re PMSing or entering perimenopause, Apothékary’s new daily hormone-balancing liquid herbal drops are formulated to help support women during hormonal transitions. Every Phase is a concentrated liquid supplement infused with a blend of herbs shown to help support hormone health. Its hero ingredient, Pycnogenol (pine bark extract), has been shown to promote cycle regularity, mood balance, and overall comfort through hormonal transitions. According to the brand, the liquid herbal drops also help ease hot flashes, mood swings, brain fog, and sleep disruptions that can often occur when our hormones are out of balance.

Every Phase
Shop At Apothékary

Free Shipping

Right now, save 15 percent when you subscribe to receive Every Phase every one, two, or three months. Or, you can try it one time for just $1.47 per serving (30 servings per bottle). Whether you are looking to achieve a healthier cycle or a comfortable transition into perimenopause and menopause, Every Phase is here to help.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
‘Emily in Paris’ Co-Stars Split After Two Years of Dating
WE’LL ALWAYS HAVE PARIS
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 11:48AM EDT 
Ashley Park and Paul Forman in October 2024.
Ashley Park and Paul Forman in October 2024. Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Emily in Paris actors Ashley Park, 34, and long-time partner Paul Forman, 31, have broken up after two years of dating. The show’s leading man and Grammy-nominated Broadway star were last seen together on Aug. 23 in Venice, Italy, filming the successful Netflix series. TMZ reported the couple’s relationship ended last month. Rumors rose when Forman was not seen in Santa Barbara, CA, when Park arrived at the notable wedding of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco with newly single Nina Dobrev and Cara Delevingne. Park met Forman when filming season 3 of Emily in Paris. They shortly started dating in December 2023. The couple’s relationship was shared on social media when the singer was hospitalized with “critical septic shock” while they were on vacation. Park wrote on Instagram, “Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this.” The show’s star Lily Collins claimed she speculated that the couple were together before their announcement, because she noticed their chemistry on set. “Well, you guys seemed really excited,” the actress said.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Kim Jong Un Orders Urgent Crackdown on Boob Jobs
CAPITALIST IMPLANT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.02.25 10:29AM EDT 
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un grimases
Contributor/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un is deploying undercover spies to bust North Koreans getting breast implants. Augmentation has been deemed “anti-socialist” by Pyongyang City’s Ministry of Public Safety, after a lift in popularity among women in their 20s and 30s. Citing a source, Metro reports prosecutors slammed two suspected patients and a surgeon for being “corrupted by bourgeois customs,” and having “committed rotten capitalist acts.” “Strike teams have been deployed to central areas of Pyongyang for the crackdown that has just begun, and they are operating in civilian clothes,” a source told South Korean outlet Daily NK. Swimwear season is reportedly driving the trend. The source said it was an act of “anti-socialism” and could result in “criminal punishment,” including labor camps. They added that the government’s crackdown came partly in response to a growing number of side effects from unregulated practices. Given the illegal status of the surgery, procedures are reportedly being carried out in private properties using silicone imported from China.

Read it at Daily NK

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Dozens of Fake Salvador Dalí Art Pieces Seized From Exhibition
TOTALLY SURREAL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.02.25 1:32PM EDT 
Salvador Dali
Carabinieri

Italian art heritage police raided a bogus Salvador Dalí exhibition on Wednesday, seizing 21 works attributed to the famous surrealist painter believed to be fakes. Tapestries, drawings, engravings, and a variety of objects were taken from an exhibit titled ‘Salvador Dali: Between Art and Myth’ which opened in Parma last week, after the artist’s estate spotted a number of “anomalies” while the artworks were on display in Rome during a previous leg of the tour earlier this year. The exhibit, which ran in the Italian capital from January to July, reopened in Parma on Sept. 27 and was set to remain in the city until February. The ticketing office stated that the exhibition would still proceed despite the seizures. Italy’s Carabinieri—specialized units focused on stolen and forged artworks—said they were tipped off last year to a large-scale forgery network operating throughout Europe, which had produced fakes attributed to some of the biggest names in modern and contemporary art, including Banksy, Picasso, Andy Warhol, and Dalí. Carabinieri stressed that the seized artworks were only the subject of a preliminary investigation, and the presumption of innocence would be maintained until the final verdict is reached.

Read it at NBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Mariah Carey Addresses Rumor in Years-Long Eminem Feud
SHADING SHADY
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.02.25 11:33AM EDT 
BET Ultimate Icon Award recipient US singer-songwriter Mariah Carey performs on stage during the 2025 BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Mariah Carey, 56, has stoked the flames of a dormant feud with Eminem, 52. Carey claimed that there’s truth to the rumor that her beef with the Grammy-winning rapper started when she was tapped to portray his mom in the 2002 autobiographical movie, 8 Mile. “From what I heard, there is truth to that,” Carey said in the segment “Plead the Fifth” on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Did that ignite the beef?” asked Cohen, 57. “No. I mean, maybe,” Carey responded. Producer Damion “Damizza” Young put out the rumor in June that Carey was asked to portray Eminem’s alcoholic mom. “Her insecurities kicked in big time,” Young said on the “TFU Podcast” given she is only four years older than him. Young claimed that’s when their romance began, which Carey has denied. “I think I was probably with him a total of four times,” she told Larry King in 2002. “And I don’t consider that dating somebody.” However, Eminem claimed in 2003 that he had “long, gushy” voicemails from the “Obsessed” singer, which she didn’t exactly deny. “I don’t know what the hell he’s doing. It’s a little excessive. Doesn’t it seem a little bit girly? Like we’re in a catfight,” she told New York Daily News.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Deeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in Months
SUPERIOR SLEEP
Thomas Price 

Commerce Staff Writer

Updated 06.26.25 5:28PM EDT 
Published 06.17.22 11:57AM EDT 
Deeps Sleep Patch Review
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Deeps

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With so many different over-the-counter sleep remedies on the market, it’s hard to distinguish which ones (if any) actually work. If you’ve had little to no luck with other natural and over-the-counter sleep aids, consider giving Deeps Sleep Patches a try. The scientist-formulated patches are designed to be placed on your wrist before you get ready to go to sleep and be forgotten about from there.

Deeps Sleep Patch
Buy At Deeps$29

The patches are infused with several calming ingredients, including Shoden ashwagandha and melatonin, formulated to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress, and regulate the body’s natural circadian rhythm. Once the patch is placed on your wrist, the active layer slowly releases the Deeps formula into your body through your skin. Deeps Sleep Patches have proven to me that it doesn’t always require taking heavy medication like sleeping pills to get a good night’s sleep (for me). Read my full review of Deeps Sleep Patches here.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
France Docks ‘Russian Ghost Ship’ After Mystery Drone Interference
MASSIVE TANKER
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.02.25 12:43PM EDT 
his aerial picture taken on October 1, 2025 off the coast of the western France port of Saint-Nazaire shows the tanker Boracay from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" suspected of being involved in drone flights over Denmark which sailed off the Danish coast between September 22 and 25. Named the Pushpa or Boracay,
DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

France is investigating the captain of an oil tanker following a series of drone incursions in Denmark. French Navy commandos boarded the 800-foot-long Boracay, following four nights of incidents around its fellow NATO nation’s airports and military sites last week. Previously called the Pushpa, the ship now flies under the flag of Benin and was near the coast of Denmark during the time of the incidents. It is part of the Russian ghost fleet, according to French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu. The fleet deploys civilian ships—often old—to circumnavigate sanctions placed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine. “Thank you to our navy commandos and the crews who intervened... to board a tanker from the Russian ghost fleet, currently anchored off Saint-Nazaire, as part of an investigation,” Lecornu wrote on X. The captain and another crew member were detained for questioning and then released, although the FT reports the captain is now being investigated. He is expected in court in Brest, France, in February. France said it is questioning the captain for failing to obey orders after commandos requested to see registration. France and Denmark have not said the ship was directly connected to the drone incursions. French President Emanuel Macron said only that it was a “good thing” it had been detained because there “were some very serious wrongdoings committed by this crew.”

Read it at FT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Volcano Blasts Lava as High as a Skyscraper During 6-Hour Eruption
BLAST OFF
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.02.25 11:55AM EDT 
Volcano Spews Lava as High as a Skyscraper During 6-Hour Eruption
Volcano Spews Lava as High as a Skyscraper During 6-Hour Eruption YouTube

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted abruptly on Wednesday morning, sending fountains of lava spewing thousands of feet in the air. The volcano, which has erupted 34 times since last December, spent six hours spurting powerful vertical jets Wednesday morning, with one blast from its south vent soaring up 1,300ft—higher than the Empire State Building. Although some eruptions can last for days at a time, the six-hour stint was short-lived in comparison; however, scientists reported that approximately 8.9 million cubic yards of lava were spewed during that time. The lava has since been contained within the summit crater inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and is not thought to be a threat to local homes or nearby air traffic. Visitors to the park can see the eruptions in person or watch them online via livestreams provided by U.S. government geologists. Scientists currently don’t know how long the current eruption will last or when it will end. Kilauea volcano has only blasted lava into the air four times in the past 200 years, with the last major eruption occurring in 1983 and the previous two in 1959 and 1969. The last major eruption saw the volcano shoot 44 fountains of lava into the air over a period of three years.

Read it at ABC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now