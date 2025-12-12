Rollercoaster Rider’s Cause of Death Revealed

Conor McGregor Marries Fiancée in Fancy Vatican City Wedding
A VERY LONG ENGAGEMENT
MMA star Conor McGregor married longtime fiancée Dee Devlin in Vatican City on Friday. The 37-year-old McGregor, set to fight in a UFC match on the White House lawn in 2026, wed Devlin, 38, at the Church of Santo Stefano degli Abissini in Vatican City. The couple started dating in 2008 after meeting in a Dublin nightclub. They have been engaged since 2020 and share four children, named Conor Jr., Croai, Rian, and Mack. Though details of the wedding festivities are unknown, the former UFC champion made it known he wanted a lavish wedding day. The frank and controversial fighter told Extra in 2021, “My wedding is going to be extravagant, that’s for damn sure. We are gonna have the best of the best of the best, and then more to the best. I’m ready for it all.” The wedding comes shortly after McGregor’s brief run for President of Ireland. He cozied up to President Donald Trump, visiting the Oval Office in March to claim his home country was “losing its Irishness” due to an “illegal immigration racket.” An April poll found 90 percent of the country wouldn’t vote for him in an election. McGregor ended his run in September.