Festival Attendees Rip Out Lil Uzi Vert’s Diamond Implant After Stage Dive
LIL UZI HURT
A stage dive at the Miami hip hop festival Rolling Loud took a turn for the worse for Lil Uzi Vert when fans grabbed a piece of the musician’s jewelry—Not a chain or an earring, but the $24 million diamond implanted in his forehead. TMZ reports that the ‘XO Tour Llif3’ rapper originally put the stone he’s said he saved up for years to purchase, in his forehead out of fear of losing it.
Uzi reassured fans that he did not suffer from any severe or permanent damage. He also answered the question we’re all wondering: The diamond is safe, and for now, a barbell piercing is taking its place.
In February, the rapper tweeted a photo of blood streaming down from the gem in his forehead. “If I don’t get it took out the right way I could die,” Uzi said in the since deleted tweet. "No, seriously."