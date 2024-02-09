Rolling Stone Editor-in-Chief Noah Shachtman Steps Down
‘THE RIGHT DECISION’
Rolling Stone Editor-in-Chief Noah Shachtman announced that he is stepping down on March 1 after two years at the helm of the esteemed culture magazine. Shachtman, who will remain a contributing writer there, didn’t give reasons for his departure, but an anonymous source close to the matter told The New York Times it related to differences with the magazine’s chief executive, Gus Wenner. Under Shachtman, who previously served as editor in chief of The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone published investigative features that uncovered abuse by prominent celebrities like Jonathan Majors and Marilyn Manson. In his exit announcement, Shachtman told employees, “It’s the right decision, one Gus Wenner and I made after many discussions about the direction of the brand.” Wenner publicly thanked him for the “work, passion, and dedication” he put into the magazine.