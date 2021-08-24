Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies Weeks After Dropping Out of U.S. Tour

Charlie Watts, one of the founding members of The Rolling Stones, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, his London publicist said in a statement.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” the statement said. “He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

The statement described him as “one of the greatest drummers of his generation” and a “cherished husband, father and grandfather.”

Earlier this month, Watts was forced to bow out of the band’s upcoming U.S. stadium tour after undergoing an unspecified medical procedure.

A spokesperson for the band said at the time that the procedure was unexpected but was “completely successful.”

“With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming,” the band said.

Watts also released a statement after the procedure, joking that “for once, my timing has been a little off” and saying that his doctors had advised him to take some time off to rest.

“After all the fans’ suffering caused by Covid, I really do not want the many RS fans who have been holding tickets for this tour to be disappointed by another postponement or cancellation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me,” he said.

Watts met Brian Jones, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards while playing drums in a London blues club in the 1960s and together they founded The Rolling Stones in 1963. Watts, Jagger, and Richards have been featured in all of the band’s studio albums since.

Watts recovered from throat cancer in 2004.