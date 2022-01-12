Rolls-Royce Had Its Best Year Ever Thanks to COVID Deaths: CEO

CHEAT SHEET
Rolls-Royce is experiencing its biggest year of sales ever thanks to the enormous number of deaths the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, according to the company’s own CEO. Torsten Müller-Otvös told the Financial Times, “Quite a lot of people witnessed people in their community dying from COVID. That makes them think life can be short, and you’d better live now than postpone it to a later date. That also has helped [sales] quite massively.” Müller-Otvös said the luxury carmaker saw a 49 percent increase in sales from 2020 to 2021. The cheapest Rolls-Royce, the Ghost, costs $314,000. “All markets were booming worldwide. That is something I’ve never seen before,” said Müller-Otvös.