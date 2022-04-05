CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Roman Abramovich Allegedly Asks Rich Pals Bret Ratner and the Rothschilds to Lend Him a Million Bucks

    BROTHER CAN YOU SPARE A DIME?

    Tom Sykes

    Royalist Correspondent

    Cem Ozdel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

    Sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has allegedly asked his “closest friends,” including director Brett Ratner and the Rothschild family, to lend him $1 million to help make ends meet. Page Six says Abramovich has been making the desperate requests out of fear of not making his rumored $750,000-a-week staff payroll after his bank accounts were frozen in the US and the UK. A source told Page Six, “He has reached out to Hollywood producer and director Brett Ratner and the Rothschild family, among many others for money, but—while they are good friends with Roman—they have not agreed to give him money, because either they do not have that in liquid cash, or moreover it is not clear what are the repercussions under international law.” Page Six said that neither Ratner nor the Rothschilds have given money to Abramovich.

    Read it at Page Six