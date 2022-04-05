Roman Abramovich Allegedly Asks Rich Pals Bret Ratner and the Rothschilds to Lend Him a Million Bucks

Read it at Page Six
Sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has allegedly asked his “closest friends,” including director Brett Ratner and the Rothschild family, to lend him $1 million to help make ends meet. Page Six says Abramovich has been making the desperate requests out of fear of not making his rumored $750,000-a-week staff payroll after his bank accounts were frozen in the US and the UK. A source told Page Six, “He has reached out to Hollywood producer and director Brett Ratner and the Rothschild family, among many others for money, but—while they are good friends with Roman—they have not agreed to give him money, because either they do not have that in liquid cash, or moreover it is not clear what are the repercussions under international law.” Page Six said that neither Ratner nor the Rothschilds have given money to Abramovich.