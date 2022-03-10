Britain Freezes All Roman Abramovich Assets Including Chelsea Soccer Club

RED CARD

The billionaire has become the most high-profile oligarch yet targeted after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Jamie Ross

News Correspondent

Reuters/Michaela Rehle

Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, has become the latest and most high-profile Russian oligarch to be sanctioned in Britain in punishment for the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions mean that all of the billionaire’s U.K. assets, including his treasured English Premier League club and multimillion pound property portfolio, will be frozen with immediate effect. The oligarch will no longer be allowed to travel to the U.K. or carry out any financial transactions with individuals or companies based in Britain.

More to follow...