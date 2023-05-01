Roman Polanski Poses for Smiley Pic With Rape Victim Samantha Geimer
BAFFLING
Roman Polanski’s wife, Emmanuelle Seigner, posted a picture of the infamous director with the woman he drugged and raped when she was 13, seemingly telling the world that the crime Samantha Geimer once took him to court for is water under the bridge. The photoshoot was apparently part of an interview Seigner conducted with Geimer for the French magazine Le Point, in which Geimer claimed that Polanski had “paid his debt to society” and said she had gotten over what he did to her. In 1977, the Oscar winner was arrested and convicted of sexually assaulting Geimer, leading him to flee the U.S. and spend much of his career in exile in Europe. Geimer later sued Polanski in 1988, but the lawsuit was settled out of court and Geimer has since publicly forgiven the Chinatown director repeatedly.