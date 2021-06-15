60-Year-Old Texas Man Killed After Neighbor’s Son Ties Him to Truck, Sets It on Fire: Cops
GRISLY
A 60-year-old Texas man died Sunday after a suspect tied him to the back of the man’s pickup truck, dragged him down a road, and lit on fire, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office alleged. Roman Rodriguez, 60, allegedly got into an argument with his neighbor, Tiffany Ann Cole. As the argument intensified, Cole’s son, 37-year-old Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, allegedly wrapped a tow strap around Rodriguez, climbed into Rodriguez’s truck, and drove down the road with him still attached. Once he was far enough, investigators said, the man lit the truck on fire with Rodriguez still attached, leaving him to die. Police locate Hoffpauir by a trail of blood that led from Rodriguez’s body to Hoffpauir’s home. He was arrested Sunday night and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.