‘I Loved Him’: Romance Novelist Accused of Murdering Hubby Takes Stand

Oregon romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy took the witness stand in a Portland courtroom Monday, testifying in her defense against charges that she murdered her husband in 2018, seven years after penning the salacious essay “How to Murder Your Husband.”

Brophy’s testimony so far largely mirrors the case her defense attorneys laid out in response to the charges filed against her a few months after Dan Brophy, a chef, was gunned down at the Oregon Culinary Institute in June 2018. Prosecutors claim the Brophys were in dire financial straits, and that Nancy Brophy killed her husband so she could collect on a series of life insurance policies in her spouse’s name.

On the stand, Brophy insisted her marriage was strong and the couple’s finances were sound. She seemed comfortable, even jovial for much of the morning’s session, laughing loudly at times and responding to questions in a Texan drawl. She showed emotion only at the start of her testimony, when her lawyer Lisa Maxfield asked what drew her to her husband when they first met in the early 1990s.

“He was smart. He was really smart,” Brophy said. “He was funny. I laughed all the time… He was kind. He was so kind. That probably won me over more than most of the other things.

“The thing I probably liked the best about him,” Brophy continued, stifling tears, “he loved me. And if that isn’t a big number one item I don’t know what is. And I loved him back.”

The pair were together for 24 years, 10 months and two days, Brophy said, completing one another; her strengths matched his weaknesses, and vice versa. He was a planner; she was happy to fly by the seat of her pants.

The couple did encounter some financial problems in 2017, Brophy testified, falling some $8,000 behind in mortgage payments on their Portland home. But that was the result of a few gigs Dan had relied on drying up all at the same time, and a slew of sudden medical expenses, she said, adding that they quickly pivoted to shore up the debt and renew their path towards a financially sound retirement.

Dan Brophy took out a $35,000 loan from his 401k, both to catch up on the mortgage and to spend on getting the house ready for a sale. The couple planned either to subdivide their property and live in a smaller house on it or leave it altogether for something they wouldn’t still be paying on into their 80s.

Brophy spent much of the morning walking through her work history as a caterer and seller of life insurance and Medicare policies, which included the ins and outs of how those plans worked. Much of her lawyer’s questions were aimed at refuting suggestions the prosecutors made — that Nancy plotted to sell the house without Dan’s knowledge, for example, or that she rented a storage facility in secret.

Nancy Brophy insisted the two were working hand-in-hand, both to resolve their financial woes and look to the future. By the time the trial broke for lunch, she had yet to address what happened the morning of Dan Brophy’s murder. But she did say what it was like to live without him.

“It’s like you’ve lost an arm, you know?” she said. “You’re just not as good as you were when you were with him. You were the best you could be, when you were together with him. Now it’s like, yeah, I function, but there’s something missing.”