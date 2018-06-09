Romania’s Simona Halep Wins French Open

CHEAT SHEET
Romania’s Simona Halep won her first Grand Slam trophy after defeating U.S. tennis star Sloane Stephens at the French Open on Saturday. Halep, whose emotional win came after three major losses in major finals, beat Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. She immediately dropped her racket and covered her face upon realizing she’d finally won. “I just tried not to repeat the same as last year,” Halep said after the match. “I did everything I could,” she said. Halep lost to Maria Sharapova in 2014 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2017 before losing to Caroline Wozniacki at the Australian Open in January. With Saturday’s win, the 26-year-old has now become the first Romanian woman to claim the title in 40 years.