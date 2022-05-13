Rome Cops Identify Maserati Driver Who Took ‘Wrong Turn’ Down Spanish Steps
LIFE’S BEEN GOOD TO ME SO FAR
It took two days for Rome police officers to track down the Maserati driver who said he took a “wrong turn” and careened down the capital’s Baroque Spanish Steps late Tuesday night. The man, identified only as a 40-year-old foreign business man, seemed to be taking tips from The Eagles’ Joe Walsh who famously sung about his fast Maserati and losing his license in “Life’s Been Good.” He insisted it was an error despite slaloming around the iconic vases of pink and purple Azelea flowers put in place each spring. The man said he was on his way to his hotel with a woman he met at a night club when he took the unfortunately illegal detour down the the 18th century marble steps, shattering one into several pieces. He will face charges of aggravated damage to a cultural heritage site and a massive fine. He was arrested on his way back to Milan, where he had rented the luxury car from a specialized dealer.