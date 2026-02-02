Rome Makes Tourists Pay to See Famous Landmark

Tourists will now have to think twice before throwing a coin into the Trevi Fountain in Rome, as a €2 ($2.40) fee has been introduced for those who want to walk down the steps to get close to the fountain’s basin. The charge to visit one of the most famous landmarks in Italy’s capital went into effect on Monday and will apply from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, in a bid to reduce overtourism. The landmark, featured in many films—including one of the most iconic scenes in Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, in which the characters walk into the fountain—remains free to visit for Rome residents, people with disabilities and their companions, and children under six. Symbolically, visitors are supposed to throw three coins into the fountain: one to return to Rome, one to fall in love, and one to get married. According to authorities, more than 10 million people visited the fountain in 2025. “There are less people in here, so I think that’s good,” Argentine tourist Valentina De Vicentis, who paid the new fee, told Reuters.