Rome Opens Site of Julius Caesar’s Assassination as a Tourist Attraction
ET TU, BRUTE?
If you’re planning a vacation for the Ides of March, Rome has a destination just for you. Starting on Tuesday, visitors to the Italian capital will be able to tour the once closed-off remains of an ancient plaza where Julius Caesar met his bloody end. The area, which spectators could previously only view from behind barricades, is now open for tourists to walk through for a five-euro fee, Reuters reported. Luxury jeweler Bulgari helped back the project, including the installation of the new walkway. According to legend, it was on that spot that a group of conspirators descended on Caesar with knives drawn in one of history’s most famous assassinations—an event later dramatized by Shakespeare in The Tragedy of Julius Caesar.