Rome Tourist Faces Fine, Jail for Carving Name Into Wall of Colosseum
Authorities in Rome are trying to identify an English-speaking tourist filmed carving his and his girlfriend’s names into an ancient wall at the Colosseum. It shouldn’t be too difficult: He’s almost certainly called Ivan and she’s called Hayley. The video show a bearded man, wearing shorts and a blue T-shirt, using a key to carve the phrase “Ivan + Hayley 23” into a wall thought to be almost 2,000 years old. If IDed, the man could face up to five years in jail and a fine of $16,400. The Italian capital has been waging a campaign against tourists behaving badly in the eternal city, including levying fines on visitors swimming in the Trevi Fountain.