Beckham Nepo-Baby Scores First Movie Role

France has banned the public consumption of alcohol in much of the country after temperatures climbed to a record-breaking 106 degrees. About half the country’s regions have been put on red alert over the unprecedented June heat wave, which appears to be responsible for the deaths of three elderly people on Sunday and two children on Monday, France 24 reports. The elderly people died in their homes, while the children—who were between 2 and 4 years old—were found unresponsive in their family’s car in a residential parking lot. Over the weekend, French officials banned the public consumption of alcohol in regions under red alert. Drinking alcohol was also banned at state-organized events including the annual Fête de la Musique, a midsummer solstice celebration in which amateur and professional musicians perform free outdoor concerts in cities and towns nationwide. “The combination of alcohol, heat, and proximity to water—those are three risk factors that don’t mix well,” said Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire. Hundreds of elementary and high schools were also closed across the country on Monday, and police have asked that nearly a dozen sports events be canceled.
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- 1Nation Introduces Alcohol Ban Amid Deadly High TemperaturesSWELTERINGThe record-setting heat wave appears to be responsible for the deaths of three adults and two children.
- 2Beckham Nepo-Baby Scores First Movie RoleTAKING A SWINGThe 23-year-old has tried being a soccer player and a model.
Shop with ScoutedLiberator’s Ergonomic Pillow Makes Intimacy More ComfortablePILLOW TALKLiberator’s thoughtfully designed furniture support intimacy and sexual exploration.
- 3NBC Legend Announces Famous Husband Is Dead at 100END OF AN ERAAlan Greenspan, who led the Federal Reserve through five terms under four U.S. presidents, has died.
- 4Tarantino Teams Up With Grammy-Winning Pop Icon for New FilmCROSSOVERThe star-studded cast was seen filming on the Welsh coast earlier this week.
Shop with ScoutedThese CBN Gummies Help You Wind Down Without the GrogginessSLEEP ON ITCBDistillery’s sleep gummies help you fall (and stay) asleep without the next morning fatigue and brain fog.
- 5Hugely Influential Music Hitmaker Dies at 94GENERATION-DEFININGThe music mogul was responsible for bringing Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” to the masses.
- 6Emmy-Awarded News Anchor Chokes Up Amid Emotional Resignatio‘GOOD DAY AND GOODBYE’“I have always done my best to be transparent and bring you the facts,” Dustin Nolan said as he held back tears.
- 7Fashion Icon’s Old Estate on Market for Record-Breaking SumPRETTY PENNYIt almost doubles what it sold for five years ago.
- 8Musk’s Brag Comes Back to Bite Him as X Hit by OutageSPOKE TOO SOONPost first, think later.
Shop with ScoutedDeeps Sleep Patches Gave Me My Best Night of Sleep in MonthsSUPERIOR SLEEPThe patches are infused with a number of unique ingredients designed to help improve sleep quality, reduce stress and calm your body down.
- 9Travis Kelce’s Dad Appears to Hard-Launch New RelationshipLOVE STORYThe 75-year-old shared a photo of his alleged girlfriend in a Saturday post.
- 10Millions of Bees Accidentally Released in 18-Wheeler CrashUN-BEE-LIEVABLEIt’s a sticky situation.
Beckham Nepo-Baby Scores First Movie Role
Romeo Beckham, the son of soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girls alum Victoria Beckham, is forging his own path to Hollywood. The 23-year-old is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming feature film Forty Love, starring alongside Paul Kircher, Guillaume Canet, and Benjamin Voisin. Directed by Pierre-Ange Carlotti, the film tells the story of tennis icon Sacha Gallo as he faces an up-and-coming rival, played by Romeo, and ends with him facing an “opponent of an entirely different nature—love,” the synopsis reads. The nepo-baby is fresh off his 2024 retirement from soccer, having previously played for Brentford FC’s reserve team. He’s also had a successful career in modeling for luxury brands such as Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga. The Beckham family has been in the headlines over the past year after his brother, Brooklyn Beckham, alleged in December 2025 that their parents, David and Victoria, have “consistently disrespected” him and his wife, Nicola Peltz.
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Alan Greenspan, the economist who led the Federal Reserve through five terms under four U.S. presidents and helped shape American economic policy for decades, has died at the age of 100. His wife, NBC News chief Washington correspondent and chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell, confirmed his death in a statement, saying he died Monday at their home from complications of Parkinson’s disease. “He was a giant of a man who helped shape the U.S. economy for decades under presidents of both parties, but was always honest in acknowledging his mistakes,” Mitchell, 79, said. Greenspan served as Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve from 1987, when he was first appointed by President Ronald Reagan, to 2006, making him one of the longest-serving central bankers in modern U.S. history. He presided over several major economic events that helped shape modern American capitalism, including Black Monday and the rise of the internet. But critics say his support for financial deregulation helped set the stage for the 2007–08 global financial crisis. Beyond Greenspan’s public life, Mitchell, his wife of 29 years, described him as a devoted partner. “To me he was my husband, who shaped my life from our very first date in 1984,” she said. “He will be remembered for his brilliance and his kindness. Being his life partner was the joy of my life.”
Quentin Tarantino is stepping in front of the camera for a new project opposite Australian pop star Kylie Minogue. Jamie Adams, a new-wave-inspired filmmaker and former collaborator, will direct the film titled Tangled Up in Blue. The auteur cold-pitched the role to Tarantino, 63, via email and was surprised to receive a response from the famed director’s agent. “I sent him the story outline and a letter. I was just very honest about believing in him as an actor,” Adams told Variety. “I didn’t think I’d hear back. But two weeks later, on a Sunday, his agent emailed saying Quentin was intrigued and wanted a Zoom.” After a lengthy conversation, which the Welsh director described as “Disneyland for filmmakers,” Tarantino was on board. The Visor Entertainment production will also star Jason Isaacs, Allison Williams, Sofia Boutella, and RZA alongside Tarantino and Minogue. The star-studded cast was seen filming on the Welsh coast earlier this week. Minogue, 58, who started her career acting in the Australian TV soap Neighbors, has popped up in movies over the years, including Moulin Rouge, Street Fighter, Bio-Dome and San Andreas.
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The hugely influential music mogul Clive Davis has died at 94. Davis shaped the music that defined culture for decades, masterminding the careers of stars such as Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow, Aretha Franklin, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Alicia Keys, and many more. His family confirmed his death to the New York Times. Davis had been hospitalized for upper respiratory issues in late May. It is unclear if his passing was related to his earlier health problems. The Brooklyn native began his career in the music industry in the legal department at Columbia Records at age 28. He quickly made a name for himself, becoming president just seven years later in 1967. Davis revolutionized the label by signing artists like Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Diamond, and Aerosmith. He was dismissed from the company in 1973 for alleged misuse of company funds, after which he started his own record company, Arista. The new venture shook the industry after Davis signed Whitney Houston at just 19. Davis was responsible for greenlighting the iconic song “I Will Always Love You,” in the form that’s still played by millions today. In his later years with Arista, he launched the careers of Combs, Keys, and others. Before his death, he was best known for his star-studded Grammy parties, attended annually by music industry legends, CEOs, and world leaders. Davis is survived by his four children, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his partner, Greg Schriefer.
Emmy-winning anchor Dustin Nolan resigned on-air from his role at KWQC in an emotional live testimony during Friday morning’s broadcast. “Today is my last day here at KWQC TV Six,” the broadcaster said. “I promise you I have given you everything I have.” While there has been no official confirmation of his reason for resignation, it is widely speculated that the anchor resigned to advocate for more accurate journalism. “I believe that we as a local news station have to be more than trends or sanitized news because it makes people feel uncomfortable,” which has gained the most attention from other news outlets and social media, Nolan said. “It’s too bad that we have to lose honest journalists because we’re losing our freedom of speech,” one user said in a comment on X. Before joining KWQC, the Catholic St. Ambrose University alum worked as a Sports Reporter for WQAD News 8 and as a reporter and anchor at WHBF-TV. He later joined the Iowa-based news outlet, where he worked alongside his wife, Jenna Jackson, with whom he shared his tear-jerking delivery, paying tribute to her as “the greatest co-anchor in life.” Nolan admitted tearfully that the “hardest part” of this decision was knowing he would no longer share the news desk with Jackson. KWQC is yet to comment on his resignation.
The former New York mansion estate of fashion icon Calvin Klein is on the market for an eye-watering $165 million. Were it to fetch its staggering asking price, it would eclipse the previous record set for a property sale in the Hamptons. Klein sold the plush seven-bedroom, 9,000-square-foot main house along with the corresponding estate for $85 million back in 2021, and its current owner has since carried out a major renovation that has helped its price balloon. If they can shift it, it will become the most expensive pad in the coveted area, surpassing the $137 million sale in 2014 of an East Hampton property to hedge fund goliath Barry Rosenstein. The former Klein house was built for famed attorney Henry A. James, the Daily Mail reports. It comes with views of the Atlantic Ocean and Georgica Pond. “We generally don’t get properties with this type of acreage and an additional buildable oceanfront lot, Ed Petrie, of real estate firm Compass, told the Mail. “That’s part of the reason for the price tag.”
Elon Musk fell into a trap of his own making after making a brag about a major internet outage. The world’s richest man used his social media platform X to show that it was still working despite a major, far-reaching internet blackout. “X still works,” he said amid the chaos caused by outages reported in Europe and in the U.S. on major platforms such as Amazon Web Services (including Prime Video and Alexa), Roblox, several banks, Reddit, and Snapchat. But Musk’s platform soon joined the others, with data from Down Detector noting that at around 9.45 a.m., there were 584 problems reported on X. Just 15 minutes later, that number had risen to 35,659, Forbes reports. About half of the reported problems were for people using the mobile app. Some reported that the program wouldn’t load, while others said that key features were offline for them, the New York Post reported. According to Variety, at the peak of the outage, Down Detector flagged more than 4 million reports across 500 companies.
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Travis Kelce’s father, Ed Kelce, appears to have made his new romance Instagram-official just weeks before his son and pop star Taylor Swift’s rumored wedding at Madison Square Garden. The 75-year-old shared a photo of his alleged girlfriend at a Philadelphia bar on Saturday in a post captioned, “With the dynamic and gorgeous Doree Hepner at 118 North, listening to York Street Hustle: their Summer Soul(stice) show.” The Kelce patriarch was previously married to Donna Kelce for nearly 25 years, with whom he raised NFL stars Travis and Jason. Most recently, Ed was linked to Maureen Maguire, who passed away in August 2025 at age 74. News of this romance arrives as speculation swirls that Swift and the younger Kelce recently celebrated their bachelorette and bachelor parties on Friday, after being seen in separate, conspicuous gatherings with close friends. The ultra-famous couple is reportedly planning to marry on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, with stars like Zoë Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, Karlie Kloss, Selena Gomez, and Gigi Hadid expected to attend.
Around two million bees have accidentally been set free after a truck carrying them overturned. The 18-wheeler was hauling hives in Mauriceville, Texas, when it tipped over on a corner and spilled its 50,000-pound load of insects. The truck driver was uninjured during the crash and subsequent chaos, but KFDM-TV in Beaumont reported that its photographer was stung while gathering images at the scene. Orange County Emergency Services District 4 issued a warning to people in the local area, telling them to stay indoors. The force said that work was underway to move the bugs from the stricken truck and onto a new transport. Texas-based bee store Queen Bee Supply LLC said that it called in a coalition of beekeepers, both amateur and professional, to recover the massive swarm. “Not something you ever want to see, but so nice to see beekeepers helping beekeepers,” the retailer said. “From commercial outfits to backyard beekeepers, grateful for everyone that came out and helped!” “We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as crews work to safely resolve this incident,” Orange County ESD #4 wrote in a statement.