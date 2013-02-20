Romney Reappears on Political Scene

CHEAT SHEET
A former presidential candidate can only take so many trips to Costco before he starts to miss the political limelight. Mitt Romney is reportedly set to reemerge from his postelection recess to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference next week. Two sources say his speech will center on "economic and fiscal issues" and is likely to be delivered with a great deal of "optimism." Hopefully Romney's speechwriters have done their homework this time. At last year's CPAC conference, Romney infamously flubbed, referring to himself as a “severely conservative Republican governor." Better luck this time, kemosabe.