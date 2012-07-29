Romney's Jerusalem Win

In Jerusalem, Mitt Romney did a great service—not only to his own campaign—but to American diplomacy in the Middle East.

Romney served notice to the Iranians that a President Romney would follow a tougher line than a President Obama. He thus acted as "bad cop" to the administration's "good cop," intensifying pressure on the Iranian regime to do a deal now—before the next administration offers yet tougher terms.

Bonus point: Romney stated in Jerusalem the blunt fact that Jerusalem is Israel's capital.

A good day.