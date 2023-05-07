DeSantis’ 2018 Debate Prep Shows Attempts to Skirt Around Trump
POLITICAL PLOY
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans an imminent entry into the 2024 presidential race, his 2018 attempts to skirt around Donald Trump have come back to haunt him. ABC News obtained footage from DeSantis’ 2018 debate prep sessions, where he plotted on how to toe the line between disagreeing with Trump and retaining his voters. "Is there any issue upon which you disagree with President Trump?" DeSantis was asked by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who helped roleplay as Democrat Andrew Gillum. “I have to figure out how to do this,” DeSantis said at the time. “Obviously there is, because I mean I voted contrary to him in the Congress. I have to frame it in a way that's not going to piss off all his voters.” His eventual decision? He supports Trump’s agenda, but “if I have a disagreement, I talk to him in private,” he said.