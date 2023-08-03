CHEAT SHEET
Ron DeSantis Accepts Gavin Newsom’s Fox News Debate Challenge
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has agreed to a debate against Gavin Newsom—a challenge first laid down by the California governor in June. “Absolutely. I’m game. Let’s get it done,” DeSantis said during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Wednesday. Newsom first floated the event on Hannity’s program, with both apparently agreeing to have the conservative media stalwart moderate the clash between cross-country rivals. Newsom later sent a letter to both Fox News and Hannity laying out the terms of the debate—which would not include a studio audience. No date has yet been set for the event.