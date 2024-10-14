DeSantis Aide Defends Questionable Lectern Placement for Press Conference
DEBRIS DRAMA
A spokesperson for Ron DeSantis was forced to issue a statement Sunday after Florida’s Democratic chairwoman posted footage alleging hurricane debris was deliberately being placed behind an area where the Florida governor was set to hold a press conference. DeSantis was visiting Treasure Island–a community that weathered both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton–when Nikki Fried posted footage of what appeared to be workers piling debris from the aftermath directly behind a lectern where DeSantis was set to speak about hurricane relief efforts. “Caught on today’s livestream—adding debris behind podium before DeSantis presser,” Fried wrote. “Ron has no shame—he’s spent weeks accusing everyone else of politicizing this disaster while ordering workers to window dress his press conference.” A few hours later, as the footage began to gain momentum, DeSantis Communications Director Bryan Griffin responded to the allegations on X, claiming the area was “an actual work site,” and the workers were members of the Florida National Guard who were deployed to help clean up debris. “Debris was being added to the pile because that is an actual work site,” Griffin said. “Those are FLNG deployed by the governor to help locals clean up debris, and we were there to announce state initiatives to help it move even quicker. It’s chair of the @FlaDems who has no shame.”