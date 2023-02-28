Ron DeSantis and Tucker Carlson Dunk on Disney After District Takeover
Ron DeSantis and Tucker Carlson could hardly contain their delight on Monday evening after the Florida governor signed a bill snatching control away from Disney’s self-governing district. The move, which will formally end the corporation’s decades-old ability to effectively govern itself and save millions of dollars in taxes, is the latest blow by DeSantis in his feud against Disney after it opposed Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill in 2022. “Florida was subsidizing that type of activism—that could no longer stand,” DeSantis told the Fox News host. “And so now today in the state of Florida, for the first time since 1967, Disney no longer has its own government, they’re gonna have to abide by the same laws as everybody else, they’re gonna finally pay their fair share of taxes, and pay all the debts they’ve racked up over these decades.” Returning to a favorite catchphrase, DeSantis added: “There’s a new sheriff in town.”