DeSantis Campaign Says He’s Backed by 60 Law Enforcement Officials, Including 2 Dems
‘LAW AND ORDER’
Despite his presidential campaign seemingly losing steam, Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s now backed by 60 Florida law enforcement officers, including two Democrats. His campaign said that’s more support than his successful 2022 gubernatorial campaign. Among the group is two Democrats—Calhoun Sheriff Glenn H. Kimbrel and Gadsden Sheriff Morris A. Young—as well as Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, who was once a big supporter of Donald Trump. “Ron DeSantis doesn’t just talk about backing the blue, he has delivered results for law enforcement officers and their families, from pay raises and bonuses to ensuring they have what they need to do their job and being very clear that he is on the side of law and order,” Ivey said in a press release from DeSantis’ campaign. In June, the Florida Police Benevolent Association, the largest police union in the state, endorsed DeSantis, saying he was responsible for making Florida “a law-and-order state.”