Ron DeSantis Backs Subway Vigilante Daniel Penny After Chokehold Death
‘AMERICA’S GOT HIS BACK’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to show Daniel Penny that “America’s got his back”—apparently—and has thrown his support behind the Marine veteran who surrendered Friday on charges of second-degree manslaughter for strangling Jordan Neely. “We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left’s pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens,” DeSantis tweeted. “We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny.” In his tweet, DeSantis linked Penny’s legal defense fund on GiveSendGo, the same Christian platform that helped bring in cash for Kyle Rittenhouse. So far, the campaign has raised nearly $900,000 to cover Penny’s legal expenses. The fundraiser claims excess donations will go toward a New York City mental health advocacy program. Penny faces up to 15 years if convicted.