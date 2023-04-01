Ron DeSantis Book Event Attracts Pro-Trump Protesters
‘GO HOME!’
Donald Trump supporters crashed a Long Island, New York, book signing event for Ron DeSantis on Saturday afternoon as reports continue to surface that the Florida governor has been toying with a 2024 presidential bid to challenge the former president. After a long parade of cars with Trump flags streamed into the parking lot—at a local aviation museum—ahead of the DeSantis book event, the two sides reportedly clashed face to face. “Go home, DeSantis!” one protester yelled at DeSantis backers, a scene captured by local WABC Channel 7 investigative reporter Kristin Thorne. DeSantis spokeswoman Lindsey Curnutte did not return The Daily Beast’s request for comment Saturday afternoon. The spat between the two sides follows reporting by The Daily Beast late last month that detailed how DeSantis’ book tour has turned into “amateur hour,” all while the tour’s top coordinator pulled out of their contract.