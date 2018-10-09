Ron DeSantis Book: It’s Unfair to Blame Founding Fathers for Allowing Slavery

Florida gubernatorial candidate and House Representative Ron DeSantis (R-FL) argued in his 2011 book that it was unfair to blame the founding fathers for permitting slavery in the U.S. and railed against the Obama administration’s support of a U.N. effort to irradiate violence against women, the Miami New Times reports. The book, titled Dreams From Our Founding Fathers, reportedly slams Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall for saying the founding fathers were hypocritical for permitting slavery. He also argued that the Constitution was constructed in a way that made slavery “designed to fail,” and wrote that the three-fifths compromise, which counted slaves as three-fifths of a person for purposes of representation in government, “benefited anti-slavery states.”
DeSantis then reportedly went after former President Obama’s support of the United Nations’ Convention on the Eradication of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, which called for the incorporation of “the principle of equality” between genders and committed states to the “elimination of all acts of discrimination against women.” He also said that former President Obama was “showcasing his father’s Muslim roots and his middle name of ‘Hussein’” to pander to Middle Eastern countries.