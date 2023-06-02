DeSantis Bristles at Question About How to Pronounce His Name
SO... WHICH IS IT?
Ron DeSantis didn’t take too kindly to a reporter’s question about the way he pronounces his name Thursday—responding coldly, “It’s ridiculous. These stupid things. Listen, the way to pronounce my last name: winner.” DeSantis has come under fire in recent days from his 2024 presidential campaign rival, Donald Trump, who has made light of the way DeSantis has flip-flopped over the way he pronounces his name. “Have you heard that ‘Rob’ DeSanctimonious wants to change his name, again?” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, Wednesday night. “He is demanding that people call him DeeeSantis, rather than DaSantis.” Both the Florida governor’s campaign and a super PAC linked to the campaign declined to comment on which way was correct when approached by Axios this week.