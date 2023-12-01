DeSantis Calls on Husband of Moms for Liberty Co-Founder to Resign Amid Rape Investigation
PARTY’S OVER
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling for his state’s Republican Party chair to resign amid a sexual battery investigation. Christian Ziegler—a DeSantis ally and the husband of Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler—is accused of raping a woman who was allegedly in a three-way sexual relationship with the MAGA power couple, according to a police report first obtained by the Florida Center for Government Accountability. After his Fox News debate on Thursday with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, DeSantis told reporters of Ziegler: “He’s innocent until proven guilty, but we just can’t have a party chair that is under that type of scrutiny.” DeSantis added that he hoped the accusations weren’t true. “I’ve known him, I’ve known Bridget, they’ve been friends,” the GOP presidential candidate continued. “But the mission is more important.” Ziegler denies any wrongdoing, and his lawyer said he’s been “fully cooperative” with police.