Ron DeSantis Defends ‘Listless Vessels’ Remark About Trump Allies
DOUBLING DOWN
Ron DeSantis is standing by his recent comments labeling Donald Trump supporters “listless vessels,” telling Fox News on Monday that he meant to point out “one of the big problems with our party for many, many years.” “The people in Congress that I was referring to, that have attacked me and tried to say somehow that I was a RINO, they’re putting entertainment and personality over principle,” he said. “Our voters want us to stand on principle and fight for them.” Last week, DeSantis told conservative outlet The Florida Standard that “if all we are is listless vessels that’s just supposed to follow whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement.” He also said that even if you’re the “the most conservative person since sliced bread,” Trump allies will “somehow call you a RINO” (aka Republican in Name Only) “unless you’re kissing his rear end.” The Florida governor’s remarks inspired wrath from the MAGA world, who likened him to Hillary Clinton calling Trumpists a “basket of deplorables” in 2016.