Ron DeSantis Denies Any Books Have Been Banned in Florida

After getting his incredibly glitchy 2024 presidential campaign launch event—hosted with Elon Musk on Twitter’s audio-only platform “Spaces”—off the ground, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went straight into several diatribes knocking “the left” and “the media” for creating false stories about his record as governor. Among his claims was that there had been no “book bans” in Florida during his tenure—calling any report to the contrary an outright “hoax.” He then admitted that some books have in fact been removed from school libraries—but only ones that include “pornography” and critical race theory.